Latam announces return, in the middle of the year, of flights connecting Brazil to Rome and Boston





LATAM has decided to resume its flights from Brazil to Rome (Italy) and Boston (USA) from July 2022. Airline tickets to both destinations will go on sale in the next few days. With this, LATAM will be able to complete the resumption of all its destinations that were served in Europe and the USA before the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching a total of 21 international airports from Brazil (before the pandemic, there were 26).

“It is true that the international market should recover 100% only in 2023. But this does not prevent us from paying attention to destinations that already have potential demand for reopening. Much desired, Rome and Boston are two more options for Brazilians to resume their travel plans with confidence and security”, says Diogo Elias, director of Sales and Marketing at LATAM Brazil.

Currently, LATAM has already re-established flights to 19 international destinations from Brazil: Asunción, Barcelona, ​​Bogotá, Buenos Aires/Aeroparque, Buenos Aires/Ezeiza, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Lima, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Mendoza, Miami, Milan, Montevideo, New York, Orlando, Paris and Santiago.





Sao Paulo – Rome

LATAM had stopped operating the direct flight São Paulo/Guarulhos-Roma/Fiumicino in October 2019. Now, the route will resume with three weekly flights from July 9, 2022. The operation will have Boeing 777 aircraft, with capacity for 372 passengers in Economy class and 38 passengers in Premium Business.

The resumption of the route, it is worth remembering, is subject to the approval of the authorities. The flight will depart from Guarulhos airport at 5:20 pm (on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). In the opposite direction, it will take off from Rome at 12:45 (on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

Sao Paulo – Boston

LATAM had stopped operating the direct São Paulo/Guarulhos-Boston flight in April 2020. Now, the route will resume with three weekly flights from July 1, 2022. The operation will have Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with capacity for 270 passengers in Economy class and 30 passengers in Premium Business.

The flight will depart from Guarulhos airport at 10:50 pm (on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). In reverse, it will take off from Boston at 6:15 pm (Monday, Thursday and Saturday).

