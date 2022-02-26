Like the PT, its ally, CUT exempts Putin from responsibility

The Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), the PT’s union arm for decades, released a twenty-line note entitled “No to the war in Ukraine”. Anyone who reads the text, and is disconnected from the planet, has the impression that it is a battle provoked by both sides. Not a deliberate action by Russia.

President Vladimir Putin is not responsible for the action. It doesn’t even have its name mentioned. The CUT thus repeats the PT and avoids criticizing the Russian leader’s actions. PT members blamed NATO and the United States for the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The CUT informs its solidarity with the workers and workers “affected directly and indirectly by the armed conflict in Ukraine”.

And it condemns the military actions of “any sides”. The note says:

“CUT Brasil joins the international trade union movement to condemn military actions by any side. We stand firm in the defense of peace, the right to self-determination of peoples, life and the rights of the working class. It is important at this time that the solidarity of the international trade union movement is with workers and not with governments and policies that finance and promote unilateral military actions in various regions of the world”.