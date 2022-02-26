Lupus and fibromyalgia: understand the main symptoms and treatments for these diseases – News

Body pain, fatigue and compromised mental health can be symptoms of both lupus and fibromyalgia, two diseases for which there is no cure or a definite cause and, therefore, there is no way to effectively prevent it.

Despite the similarity, the two problems differ in several factors and can significantly impact the quality of life of the diagnosed patient. In an interview with R7rheumatologist André Ramos, from Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, explains the main symptoms and treatments for the diseases.





fibromyalgia

The Brazilian Society of Rheumatology defines fibromyalgia as a chronic disease, characterized by generalized muscle pain, but without evidence of inflammation at the pain sites.

Although there is an unproven hypothesis that the disease may be of autoimmune origin – a consequence of when the immune system itself attacks the body -, it is not known exactly what can trigger the condition, according to the specialist.

“We still don’t have a defined cause, but we know that fibromyalgia is much more common in people who do not practice physical activity on a regular basis or, for example, that there is a greater predisposition for those who have another chronic pain such as knee arthritis or a low back pain”, highlights Ramos, who also draws attention to the influence of a family history involving pain.

The main symptoms of fibromyalgia are, in addition to pain that can last for months, non-restorative sleep, tiredness, lack of mood, which, according to the rheumatologist, are also associated with mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. In addition, the so-called painful amplification also occurs, that is, people diagnosed with the problem experience pain more intensely than they would normally.





“There are a number of factors that can explain why a person is more painful, and it can range from a change in the nerves, which causes this painful sensation to be perceived by the brain; there is also what we call the pain portal, located in the spinal cord, which is where everything we feel is regulated – in people with fibromyalgia, there may be a deregulation in this place that activates a pathway that will be interpreted by the patient. brain like pain [mesmo se a sensação seja de frio ou calor]”, explains the doctor.

In addition, Ramos points out that people who can’t sleep well are chronically stressed in the central axis region of the brain, which can also impact how the body reacts to sensations and processes them as pain.

The treatment for fibromyalgia is multidisciplinary, according to the specialist, this means that it is not possible to treat the problem only from a bias. Ramos highlights the importance of implementing physical activity as a regular practice, in addition to medication that acts on neurotransmitters, acting on the way the brain interprets pain.

“First, the person has to go through a process of awareness, understand how the disease works, that that pain, despite being increased, does not necessarily put their life at risk, but it takes away from their quality of life and it is necessary to treat it as a condition. of health. For this, psychotherapy or cognitive behavioral therapy are very important, because it makes the patient learn to recognize himself and to know the stressful situations that trigger pain, for example”, says the doctor.





Lupus

Lupus is considered one of the most serious autoimmune diseases and has a systemic character, which means that it can affect various organs and areas of the body, from joints to the brain, and lead to death. Its scientific name is SLE (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus).

“There are a number of theories about what can cause lupus. The condition may be associated, for example, with sun exposure, which can cause skin cells to die and this activates the immune system; We also know that there is a familial predisposition. We don’t have a single model that explains the appearance of the disease, so we don’t have a definitive cure”, explains André Ramos.

The main symptoms of lupus, as defined by the Ministry of Health, are fatigue, joint pain, fever, muscle stiffness, difficulty breathing, sensitivity to sunlight, headache, mental confusion and memory loss, enlarged lymph nodes, falling hair, sores in the mouth and general malaise.

Of the signs that indicate the disease, the most common among diagnosed patients is a skin rash, characterized by a “butterfly”-shaped redness under the cheeks and the tip of the nose, which worsens with exposure to sunlight. Although it affects both sexes, lupus is more common in women and is usually identified between the age group of 15 to 40 years.





Because it is a systemic disease, the rheumatologist explains that the treatment is related to controlling the activity of lupus in the body. In addition, there are also general guidelines for those who suffer from the problem, such as regular use of sunscreen, even indoors, with reapplication at least three times a day. It is worth noting that there is no definitive cure.

“To control lupus, if the patient has arthritis or swelling in the joints, for example, it is important to make it stop hurting. Once the disease is controlled, there is a risk of it returning in cycles, but this is preventable. In addition, it is also important to prevent and treat other diseases that may be associated with lupus”, explains the doctor.

The most used medications for treatment are immunosuppressants, which control the action of the immune system, and hydroxychloroquine, which can be used for a long time by patients.

“Hydroxychloroquine is a very well-established medication for patients who have lupus, it helps to reduce, for example, the risk of heart attack, stroke [acidente vascular cerebral] and the disease reappears. And how the patients [devem evitar a exposição solar]the use of vitamin D can also be indicated”, explains Ramos.



