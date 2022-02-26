Macron promises to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, said on Saturday (26) that France will send weapons and equipment to help fight the Russian invasion of the country. On Twitter, Zelensky published that he spoke directly with Emmanuel Macron, the French president.

A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

“A new day on the diplomatic frontlines began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on their way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!” Zelensky wrote.

In addition, local newspaper The Kyiv Independent reported that Joe Biden, President of the United States, signed a decree that releases aid of US$ 600 million (about R$ 3.1 billion) to Ukraine, with US$ 350 million (approximately R$ 350 million). $1.8 billion) for the military.

⚡️US approves $600 million aid for Ukraine, including $350 million for the military. US President Joe Biden signed a decree to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine, as the country is fighting off an all-out Russian invasion. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022

“US approves US$600 million in aid to Ukraine, including US$350 million for military.

US President Joe Biden has signed a decree to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine as the country is fighting an all-out Russian invasion.

This Friday (25), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that the alliance will continue to send weapons and air defense systems to defend the country from Russian intervention.

The third day of confrontation on Ukrainian soil has been marked by the offensive led by Vladimir Putin by earth and air. There are reports of explosions and fighting in the streets of Kiev.

know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat