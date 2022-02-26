Market prepares for the launch of the new MacBooks

Tech giant Apple may be in the final stages of launching its new notebook models. According to information obtained by journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, we can expect major changes in the line, as is the case with the chipset itself. Therefore, check now everything that is known about the launch of new macbooks from Apple.

performance changes

Among the new features revealed, the one that stands out the most is the possible new SoC M2, which may be reformulated with several optimizations compared to the Apple M1 chipsets.

In addition, the other SoCs that will be used, both the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, are already used in other devices of the company. However, in addition, the brand is already focused on developing more powerful versions of the M1 Max. Therefore, Apple should implement such chips in up to seven new iMac products.

Check now which Mac devices will be released and their possible chipsets:

Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip;

13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, in succession to the 2020 model, so it should rank below the Mac mini with an M2 chip;

MacBook Pro 14” and 16” in the line;

24” iMac with an M2 chip;

MacBook Air redesigned with an M2 chip;

Larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options;

Medium-sized Mac Pro, being the first to feature Apple Silicon, equivalent to two or four M1 Max chips.

mega launch event

Already with a definitive date for its first mega event of the year, Apple will be able to use the event to reveal some of these new products. Since the MacBook Pro and Mac mini Basic are the oldest Apple Silicon devices on the market.

In addition, it is speculated that the company will prepare a new announcement for the launch of other devices, namely the iMac Pro and Mac Pro, which will feature the super powerful versions of the M1 Max. Thus, the market expects the Pro and Max equipped with the Apple M2 SoC will be discontinued from the year 2023, following the arrival of the first M3 to the public.