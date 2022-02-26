Meet the Russian tank that ‘ran over’ a civilian car in Ukraine | World

The video in which the tank passes over a civilian vehicle, hitting a man who was in the car, reverberated on social media and in the press. (watch above).

According to specialists, members of the Brazilian Armed Forces, the vehicle is a T-15 Armata tank, used in infantry combat. It takes, in total, 12 soldiers inside: 9 soldiers, who may be on the move to a location, plus three operators: the commander of the unit, the pilot (driver of the armored vehicle) and an operator for a machine gun.

In the images it is not possible to be sure whether or not the armored vehicle is armed with machine guns. The tank also has the capacity to carry 30mm and 57mm cannons, as well as support for two 7.62mm machine guns.

the armored started to be manufactured in 2015 and is sold exclusively to the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian company that developed it presents the T15 as “the most protected infantry fighting vehicle in the world”.

The Russian T-15 Armata tank

The Russian T-15 Armata tank

Manufacturer : Uralvagonzavod

: Uralvagonzavod Capacity : 12 soldiers: 9 soldiers on the move, plus three crew members (commander, driver and machine gun operator)

: 12 soldiers: 9 soldiers on the move, plus three crew members (commander, driver and machine gun operator) Weight : 48 tons

: 48 tons Speed : up to 70 km/h

: up to 70 km/h shielding : steel and ceramics

: steel and ceramics Equipped with combat remote control

mine resistant

7 wheels

Source: manufacturer Uralvagonzavod

After being run over by the war vehicle, some people are seen gathered around the civilian car, trying to get a person, apparently an elderly man, out of the partially destroyed vehicle.

The person is alive and is trapped in the hardware, and presents with injuries to the head and one of the arms. The civilian’s state of health is unknown.

According to Ukrainian journalist Alexander Khrebet, who is in Kiev, the case took place in the district of Obolon, where Russian troops entered in the capital Kiev this Friday (25).

