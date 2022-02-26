Faced with the Mega-Sena draw last Thursday (24), with a prize of R$ 40 million, many bets were made. In short, Mega-Sena was back to accumulating and was estimated to pay a big prize to the winner of the six tens. In view of this, check below how much the R$ 40 million premium in savings yields.

Mega-Sena with a prize of R$ 40 million, how much does it yield in savings?

According to Caixa’s calendar, the draw took place on Thursday (24). The contest event nº 2,457 was broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks and was held in the city of São Paulo.

The numbers drawn were: 10-19-46-47-49-50. The bet with 6 tens costs R$ 4.50 and can be made at any lottery house in Brazil. In addition, there was the option to make a game with more dozens (limit 15). However, the values ​​increase according to a table made by Caixa.

In short, when the basic interest rate, the Selic, is below 8.505% and savings yield 70% of the Selic. However, there is a special rule for when the index is above this level. Currently, the Selic rate is 10.75% per year. And so, savings will yield 0.5% per month + TR (Referential Rate).

So, if you win at Mega-Sena and put your prize of R$ 40 million in savings, you will have an income of around R$ 200 thousand in the first month. It is worth mentioning that, in order to win the main prize of the Mega-Sena, it is necessary to be extremely lucky. Furthermore, a single bet (six tens) had a one in 50 million chance of succeeding.

