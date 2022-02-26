Mercedes-Benz gives collective vacation to 600 employees – 02/25/2022



Nilton Valentine

From the Diário do Grande ABC







02/25/2022 | 00:03





Mercedes-Benz informed that it will put 600 workers in the axle, exchange and truck areas on collective vacations at the São Bernardo plant, due to the lack of electronic components. Metalworkers will be out of the factory for 12 days, from March 14th to 25th. There is a possibility that another group will enter collectives at the end of the month.

According to the company, “due to the global semiconductor supply crisis, it will adjust its production of trucks at the São Bernardo plant”. The note also says that the automaker “has adopted alternatives with the Brazilian supply chain and the Daimler Truck group worldwide to face the daily challenges of supplying parts, an unprecedented situation in the global industry”.





The coordinator of the union committee at Mercedes-Benz, Sandro Vitoriano, highlights that the workers’ representation has been following up and talking to the company about the fluctuation of production and that the perspective of the truck market was greater than last year.

“At the end of January, Mercerdes was discussing additional journeys and hiring to meet the production volume, but after a few days and with the worsening of the lack of parts, there were already cuts in the volume and the company signaled that there will be collective vacations. With the increase in demand, our agenda was also to put more workers in the company”, he says.

Vitoriano also pointed out that the growth forecast for this year is the result of repressed demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the acceleration of exports generated by agribusiness and the anticipation of purchases caused by the Euro 6, a set of regulatory standards on the emission of pollutants. for diesel engines.

The executive director of the union, Aroaldo Oliveira da Silva, highlighted that the decision highlights the urgent need for an industrial policy to preserve and generate jobs.