Microsoft and Activision Blizzard: a shareholder who is against the acquisition goes to court

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft seems to be well received and even expected by all shareholders of the publisher, but apparently there is someone who does not think this way and decided to take legal action against the publisher to block the purchase.

This is Kyle Watson, who has given his attorneys a power of attorney to take action against Activision Blizzardaccusing the board of directors of having accepted the acquisition only to self gain. According to Watson, the acquisition would not have been decided “in the best interests of the entire company”, but would have been chosen by the board members to “ensure the important benefits”.

In fact, the “golden parachute” that CEO Bobby Kotick would have prepared at the prospect of having to abandon the leadership role of Activision Blizzard following the company, worth around 15 million dollars, could make Watson’s accusation, although there are many other parameters to consider.

On the other hand, most shareholders agree with the purchase, also given the greater economic and administrative stability that would derive from the acquisition by Microsoft, considering that, at the moment, Activision Blizzard does not navigate very well and is not being very well managed.

The publisher officially responded to the accusation with complete disagreement: “We deny all allegations and can’t wait to present our defense in court.” replied the advice. On the other hand, this accusation brought by a single shareholder from a big company will probably be destroyed. In any case, we remind you that the acquisition is being analyzed by the FTC in the US.

Source