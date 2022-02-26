Missile hits residential building in Kiev; watch video

posted on 02/26/2022 07:13



(credit: Ukrainian Interior Ministry/Disclosure)

A Russian missile landed on a large residential building in Kiev. The information was confirmed by the Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine this Saturday (26/2). There is still no news about possible victims.

Preliminary information shows that the missile fell between the 18th and 21st floors of the building and residents were being evacuated.

Videos posted on social media showed a tall building with its facade destroyed and rubble on the street.

“Kiev, our splendid and peaceful city, has survived another night of attacks by Russian ground forces and missiles. One of them hit a residential property in Kiev,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Shortly before, Russia announced that it had fired cruise missiles at military infrastructure, on the third day of its military invasion of Ukraine.





With information from Agence France-Presse.