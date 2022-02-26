missile hits residential building in Kiev; watch video

A residential building in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, was hit by a missile on Saturday morning (26 local time), on the third day of Russian attacks on the neighboring country. There are still no reports of deaths or injuries. Russian officials confirmed they had launched the projectiles, but said they were targeting only Ukrainian military structures, according to US broadcaster CNN. (See video below)

“[Presidente da Rússia, Vladimir] Putin is launching missiles at a residential building in Kiev. Putin is a war criminal. Stand firm Ukraine,” one Twitter user posted, along with a video of the moment of the attack.

A second recording, also shared on Twitter, shows the destruction caused by the missile. “Clear structural damage to skyscrapers in central Kiev after Russian missiles hit the building,” wrote another profile.

The official profile of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a photo comparing the attack to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, in New York, in the United States. “Stop Russia,” he wrote.

Russia confirms attack

Russian Defense Minister Igor Konashenkov, confirmed to have launched missiles against targets in Ukraine. According to the major general, however, the objective was to hit Ukraine’s military structures, not damage residential buildings.

“During the night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a long-range precision weapons strike, using air-launched cruise missiles, against Ukrainian military structures,” Konashenkov said in a video, translated by CNN. “I reinforce once again that the attack was directed only at the military structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with no intention of targeting residential or public buildings.”

Also according to the minister, Russian forces have already destroyed 821 military structures in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

The residential building hit today (26) is located in the center of Kiev. Emergency teams have arrived to help evacuate residents, but there are still no reports of deaths or injuries.

Minister wants to ‘isolate’ Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba repudiated the new Russian attacks on the capital Kiev, which hit a residential building. He called on the world to “completely isolate” Russia to stop “war criminals”.

“Kiev, our beautiful and peaceful capital, spent another night under attack by Russian forces and missiles. One of them hit a residential building in Kiev. I ask the world to completely isolate Russia. Expel ambassadors. [Adotem] embargo against oil [russo]. Destroy the Russian economy. Stop Russia’s war criminals!” Kuleba wrote.