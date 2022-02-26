Moldova receives pledge of US support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this afternoon that the US will provide “continuous support” to Moldova in the event of Russian military advance into the country, which borders Ukraine to the south.

In a message posted on his Twitter profile, Blinken expressed regret to Moldova’s President Maia Sandu about the attack on the Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker, hit by a missile today near the port of Odessa, Ukraine. The secretary classified the action as “unprovoked and unjustified”. Two crew members of the vessel were seriously injured.

Spoke to Moldovan President @SanduMaiaMD to condemn Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack against Ukraine and pledge our continued support for Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 25, 2022

Moldova is one of the countries receiving refugees fleeing Ukraine amid military attacks led by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In less than 48 hours after the start of the conflicts, more than 50,000 refugees left the country targeted by the Russians, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (United Nations), Filippo Grandi.

Today, Grandi thanked Ukraine’s neighboring countries for having their borders open amid successive Russian attacks.

“Sincere thanks to the governments and people of the countries that keep their borders open and welcome refugees,” the UN High Commissioner wrote on his Twitter account.

According to the spokesman for the coordination of special services for Poland, Stanislaw Zaryn, Poland has already received 29,000 people from Ukraine after the start of the Russian offensive. About half of them are war fugitives.

“These are people who should be considered war refugees. These people will be accepted in Poland in accordance with all procedures,” he told a Polish broadcaster, according to CNN.

“We constantly hope that the scale of the Ukrainian resistance and the reaction of the world will be so significant and well conducted that Russia will be able to stop it, but if it fails, Poland has developed mechanisms to receive those people fleeing Ukraine,” Zaryn added.

Image: Art / UOL

Ukrainians cover more than 69 km

According to the British newspaper Express and Star, refugees are traveling more than 69 km to flee Ukraine. One such person is Manny Marotta, 25, who was part of a group determined to reach the Polish border of Lviv in western Ukraine. He saw children “dragged out of bed” and families separated as Ukrainian men were recruited.

“I started seeing these surreal scenes of fathers saying, ‘I don’t want to leave my family,’ and Ukrainian soldiers pulling them away… Mothers protested, shouted, ‘Why are you doing this?'” says Marotta.

Ukraine announced yesterday that men aged 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country amid Russia’s military advance in the region. More than a hundred people died, including children, on the first day of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to a statement released by the Border Guard Service, the measure is supported by martial law, which came into force in Ukraine yesterday. The adoption of martial law is a measure that changes the rules of operation of a country, leaving aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

4 million people may flee Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has warned that if the war in Ukraine continues, a total of 4 million people could flee and seek refuge in countries in the region. The warning comes at a time when attacks are approaching Ukraine’s major cities, as entire families try to reach the borders.

According to the entity, this means that almost 10% of the population of a country of 44 million inhabitants would be affected. The UN still denounces the Russian government for “violating international law” and taking actions that “threaten the right to life”.

“We are seeing a substantial movement of people across the country,” said a spokeswoman for UNHCR. According to her, 100,000 people have already left their homes and are victims of internal displacement.

More than 130 Ukrainian citizens killed

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Thursday night in Brazil) the death of at least 137 Ukrainian citizens on the first day of the Russian invasion of the country.

“137 heroes, our citizens” lost their lives, the president said in a video posted on the government’s website, adding that another 316 Ukrainians were wounded in the fighting.

In the early hours of yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for what he called a “special military operation” against Ukraine. The Ukrainian government says the action is a “total invasion”.

* With information from Reuters.