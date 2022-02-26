Money laundering, Vladimir Putin’s fragility; read analysis – International

You U.S and its allies will not intervene with their own forces against the war of Vladimir Putin. I leave it to others with experience in the field to speculate whether the US will send more weapons to the Ukrainian government or, if the Russian attack succeeds quickly, help arm the Ukrainian resistance.

For the most part, however, the West’s response to Putin’s aggression will involve financial and economic sanctions. How effective can these sanctions be? The answer is that they can be very effective, if the West shows the will – and is willing to take on its own corruption.

By conventional measures, the Putin regime doesn’t look very vulnerable, at least in the short term. It is true that Russia will end up paying a heavy price. There will be no more pipeline agreements; there will hardly be foreign direct investment. After all, who wants to make long-term commitments to a country whose autocratic leadership has shown such reckless disregard for the rule of law? But these consequences of Putin’s aggression will take years to become visible.

And there seems to be only limited scope for trade sanctions. Therefore, one can and should blame the Europewhich does much more trade with the Russia than the United States.

Financial sanctions, reducing Russia’s ability to raise and move money abroad, are more easily enforceable. But the effects will be limited unless Russia is excluded from the Swift, the Belgian system for payments between international banks. And a deletion of Swift could, in practice, mean an interruption in Russian gas supplies, which brings us back to the problem of Europe’s self-inflicted vulnerability.

However, the world’s advanced democracies have another powerful financial weapon against the Putin regime, if they are willing to use it: they can go after the vast foreign wealth of the oligarchs who surround Putin and help him stay in power.

Everyone has heard about giant oligarch yachts, sports franchises and incredibly expensive houses in various countries. There is so much highly visible Russian money in the United Kingdom that some people talk about “Londongrad”. Well, these aren’t just isolated stories.

Filip Novokmet, Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman pointed out that Russia has recorded huge trade surpluses every year since the early 1990s, which should have led to a large accumulation of assets abroad. However, official statistics show Russia with only slightly more assets than liabilities abroad. How is this possible? The obvious explanation is that wealthy Russians are stealing large sums and parking them abroad.

The sums involved are mind-boggling. Novokmet and company estimate that in 2015, the hidden foreign wealth of wealthy Russians accounted for about 85% of the total. GDP from the country. To give some perspective, it’s as if a US president’s cronies have managed to hide $20 trillion in offshore accounts. Another article co-written by Zucman found that in Russia, “the vast majority of the wealth at the top of the pyramid is held abroad.”

But can democratic governments go after these assets? Yes. The legal basis already exists, for example, in the legislation called Act to Combat the Enemies of the USA through sanctions, as well as technical capacity. So there are means to put enormous financial pressure on the Putin regime (as opposed to the Russian economy). But is there will? This is the trillion ruble question.

There are two uncomfortable facts here. First, a number of influential people, both in business and politics, are deeply entangled financially with Russian kleptocrats. This is especially true in the UK. Second, it will be difficult to go after laundered Russian money without making life harder for all money launderers, wherever they come from – and while Russian plutocrats may be the world champions in this sport, they are not unique.

What this means is that taking effective action against Putin’s greatest vulnerability will require confronting and overcoming the West’s own corruption. Can the democratic world face this challenge? We’ll find out in the coming months.

*2008 NOBEL ECONOMY AND PROFESSOR OF THE CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK GRADUATE CENTER