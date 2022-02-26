NATO Activates Response Force for 1st Time in Response to Russian Invasion

NATO activates Response Force for the first time in response to the Russian invasion (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time, the NATO Response Force (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) — the military force of the West — was activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The information was released by the CNN news channel.

The activation of response troops, however, does not mean that the US Army or NATO will go to Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

According to NATO, it is a “multinational force composed of land, air, sea and allied special operations forces that can deploy rapidly”.

US President Joe Biden has made it clear that US troops are being sent to that region to help strengthen NATO countries.

On Thursday (24), the US announced the deployment of 7,000 US troops to Europe, more specifically to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

He also authorized the deployment of “additional US force capabilities” to Germany as part of the NATO response.

Today, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the group is mobilizing “response forces” to regions close to Ukraine, a country that is going through its second day of armed confrontation with Russia.

According to Stoltenberg, the organization does not intend to provoke conflict, but rather to “prevent conflict”. According to him, the bloc intends to help Ukraine with first-aid supplies and equipment.

This Friday, Russian troops arrived in the capital Kiev, where scenes of terror went viral around the world. Faced with these scenes, Stoltenberg raised the tone against Vladimir Putin, Russian president. For the NATO chief, Moscow’s decision is “a terrible strategic mistake”. Stoltenberg assured that Russia “will pay dearly” for the moves.

“Russia has shaken the peace in Europe, the people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom in the face of Russian invasion, loss of life and human suffering. Our thoughts are with the dead and wounded who have been displaced. We ask that Russia stop this senseless war, withdraw all forces from Ukraine, resume the path of dialogue and stop committing further aggression. The Kremlin’s goals are not limited to Ukraine,” said the secretary-general.

The bloc’s head even publicly expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We have full solidarity with the democratically elected president, parliament and government of Ukraine and with the brave Ukrainian people who are defending their homeland at the moment.”