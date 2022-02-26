NATO announces activation of Response Force and will continue to arm Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the Western military alliance will reinforce the presence of troops in Eastern Europe, amid the Russian military operation against Ukraine, and will continue to arm the government of Kiev.

In addition, the NATO Response Force was first activated as a “defensive measure”, in response to Russian action.

The Force, under the leadership of the alliance’s supreme commander, General Tod Wolters, is made up of ground, air, sea, and special operations contingents. This does not mean, however, that the military will be sent to Ukraine, a country that is not part of NATO.

This Force has not been mobilized, but is in stand-bythat is, readiness.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO will also continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including for air defense. He stated, without providing details, that “some” of the 30 countries that make up the alliance had informed the type of weapons they would dispatch to Kiev.

Stoltenberg said the allies “are very committed to continuing to offer support” to Ukraine. In announcing the activation of the Response Force, he celebrated: “We are mobilizing it for the first time in the context of collective defense”.

The NATO Secretary General also called on Russia “to stop this senseless war, immediately cease its attacks, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine, return to the path of dialogue and turn away from aggression”.

He said, finally, that “the world will hold” Russia and Belarus – a Kremlin ally – accountable for the actions: Russia as an “aggressor” and Belarus as a “facilitator”.