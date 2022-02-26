NATO will strengthen presence in countries bordering Ukraine

Rozane Oliveira- Special for the Mail

(credit: JOHANNA GERON)

The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, said yesterday in an interview that “there was a complete convergence in the understanding that it is essential to strengthen deterrence actions, taking into account this clear violation of international law” and the fact that “there is a military action totally unjustified” by Russia. It was agreed that all NATO participants reinforce their presence in countries bordering Ukraine, mainly in Romania.

In addition to NATO member states Sweden and Finland, which have neutral status, attended this meeting. The presence of the two countries at the meeting caused a Russian reaction. The Vladimir Putin government has threatened Sweden and Finland with economic and even military sanctions if they join the alliance.