New Kwid 2023 has breath and little comfort

The 2023 Renault Kwid arrived with many changes to suit the Proconve L7 and modernize itself in the face of its main rival, the Fiat Mobi.

Small and agile, the Kwid 2023 got smarter with the new calibration of the 1.0 SCe engine, which is more powerful and offering greater torque.

The visual alteration with LED lights puts it in sync with the global model, as does expanded connectivity, assistance systems and visual changes.

Priced at R$66,690, the Kwid Intense Pack Biton 2023 has been evaluated by the NA and shows that some things have improved, but others, unfortunately, remain the same.

on the outside…

Visually, the Renault Kwid 2023 has gained in expressiveness, adopting LED daytime running lights and double headlights placed lower down, which give the little one a more modern look.

The full-bodied bumper in the front set does not have a lower protector to highlight in this version, however, the grille has a more modern format than the previous one.

The 14-inch, three-hole alloy wheels keep the tires narrow, with simple 165/70 measurements. The black roof (Pack Biton) in contrast to the white emphasizes the urban proposal.

The taillights also received a slight upgrade with an LED signature. The Kwid continues with a trunk lid, opening only by the key or inside the car.

Inside…

The 2023 Renault Kwid features a slightly modified internal environment, with emphasis on the media and telephony controls on the steering column, brought from others of the brand.

The new cluster with tachometer by lights is not the best thing, as is the fuel level, useful when the tank is small and the fuel is ethanol.

The digital speedometer, on the other hand, better interprets the real numbers, unlike the lights of other instruments. The on-board computer is basic and activated in the old way, through the display.

The multimedia with an 8-inch screen is good, with projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, however, on our Samsung S10 mobile device, the function did not activate.

Reverse camera, however, was present with its lens in the center of the diamond. Below, the air conditioning is sufficient and the slot with USB and 12V supply is even in the shape of a cart.

The glove compartment has good size and lighting, however, it lacks light in the trunk, “huge” with 290 liters. That’s why the legroom in the back is so small…

Simplified content in a modernized future, where you’ll find a Start&Stop button and luggage compartment opening. Likewise, touchless power windows are on the dashboard.

From the handle to open the hood to the Bluetooth button, the Kwid 2023 has a unique blend of the extremely useful and contemporary technology seen only on more expensive cars.

The pattern of the seats is reasonable, but it lacks items that only end up on the outside, such as rear power windows, more legroom and one-touch windows.

Subcompact, it is made for five people, as long as they are very thin and of medium height. The luggage compartment has good space for shopping and some suitcases, with 290 liters.

Through streets and roads…

The 2023 Renault Kwid just got smarter. The subcompact gained three horsepower on gasoline and five on ethanol, the fuel used by Renault’s press fleet.

Its small 1.0 SCe engine had more significant changes than just increasing power and torque, even gaining automatic engine shutdown, Start&Stop.

This engine has a good throttle response, but as long as it is gradual, feeling the increase in driving force. Just don’t force it, it serves well in the urban cycle.

Keeping the rotation around 2,000 rpm, the 1.0 SCe delivers agility and good pickups amidst city cars, also guaranteeing consumption of 10.6 km/l with ethanol supplied in the full tank of the evaluation car.

In times of supply crisis, having a frugal car is a good idea, but only with gasoline, not evaluated in this matter. With ethanol, the house and street numbers close together.

It did 10.6 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the highway. On the highway, 1.0 SCe is just enough for the act of traveling from point A to point B.

Unwilling to react at higher revs, the 1.0 SCe complains loudly when it passes 3,000 rpm and its typical noise indicates effort to deliver what it should.

With 0 to 100 km/h in just over 13 seconds, speed is not your strong suit. On mountain climbs or with almost maximum capacity, Kwid 2023 still feels the absence of other numbers.

There are 71 horses at 5,250 rpm and 10.0 kgfm at 4,600 rpm, using alcohol. In gasoline, 68 horsepower and 9.4 kgfm for the same function. The RPM cut is just above 5,000 rpm.

On the highway, any overtaking requires much more than 3,000 rpm, covering even the lights with more than 4,000 rpm to resume on the highway, this without traffic.

Running at 110 km/h, the 2023 Kwid hovers around 3,500 rpm, with each part of the backlight representing 500 rpm on the scale.

If you stop or reduce your speed a lot, as in the intense traffic on the mountain stretch of the Imigrantes highway, it will take patience from the driver and third parties, inside or outside the car…

The gearbox, with five gears, has engagements with some precision, but they are smoother in changes than the Logan, for example. The clutch has good pedal travel.

The brakes have a low and short pedal in progress, being still very close to the accelerator pedal. The performance is moderate and fulfills its role in the proposed package.

In the case of electric steering, it is very light and presents reasonable progressivity, but it draws attention because it works fully with the engine off.

Another detail is at the start, which makes the car shudder and a very annoying noise is made in the safe ahead.

With high suspension, the Kwid 2023 will maintain fuel efficiency with narrow 165/70 R14 tires, as well as a robust set to withstand the country’s bad roads.

Reminding a little of the Volkswagen Beetle proposal in the past, the Renault Kwid 2023 also jumps on some very bad floors, and also has poor stability.

Thin tires with high suspension and some softness to offer comfort, make the little Kwid 2023 not only lean a lot in corners, but produce some unwanted mechanical noises.

Therefore, the feeling on board is more like a transport than a car, a vehicle to come and go, without filling out the form to be among the most pleasant cars to drive on the market.

With tires buckling in tighter corners, a few dry punches on bumpy roads, where the detour can cost you your life or that bad block to challenge, the Kwid goes well.

Another point of having high ground clearance and thin tires is susceptibility to crosswinds.

On a road at 100 km/h, it is necessary to go “bolinating” so as not to capsize the boat, which, without side wind, is no longer so stable.

For the road, the Kwid was definitely not born, but he faces it with some willingness. In the city, he is at his house and there he knows every part, generating no surprises when shooting.

For you…

The Renault Kwid 2023 in the Intense version has a good package to face the Fiat Mobi, its main rival. It shows good connectivity, seen in the launch test drive.

Among its items it has tire pressure gauge, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, side airbags and seat belt alert even in the rear seat, are part of it.

Its three-cylinder engine has become smarter and is sufficiently dimensioned for the mission of taking one of the smallest and cheapest cars on the national market.

It lacks space and several other things, but with an affordable price compared to the values ​​​​of other models, the Renault Kwid 2023 has no greater pretensions and so it is honest.

Measurements and numbers…

Renault Kwid Intense 2023 Technical Data Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 3 in line, flex

Displacement – 999 cm³

Power – 68/71 hp at 5,500 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 9.4/10.0 kgfm at 4,250 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – 5-speed manual

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 13.2 seconds

Maximum speed – 156 km/h

Rotation at 110 km/h – 3,500 rpm

Urban consumption – 10.6 km/liter (ethanol)

Road consumption – 12.1 km/liter (ethanol)

Suspension/Steering

Front – McPherson/Rear – Torque axle

electrical

brakes

Front discs and rear drums with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Light alloy rim 14 with 165/70 R14 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capabilities

Length – 3,680 mm

Width – 1,579 mm (without mirrors)

Height – 1,479 mm

Between axles – 2,423 mm

Weight in running order – 820 kg

Tank – 38 liters

Trunk – 290 liters

Price: BRL 66,690

Renault Kwid Intense 2023 – Photo gallery