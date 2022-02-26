New modality generates several health benefits

Inspired by traditional court tennis, Beach Tennis is a relatively new sport that, despite being practiced for a short time, has already conquered thousands of fans around the world. In Brazil, it is one of the modalities on the rise at the moment. In addition, the country is also a great power in the sport, having won four World Cup cups in this modality. Keep reading and see what the Beach Tennis benefits.

The health benefits of Beach Tennis

The practice of Beach Tennis can generate a range of benefits for those involved in the sport, since it is a modality practiced in the sand and that moves the whole body. Check out!

Strengthening the body muscles

For those who want to invest in muscle strengthening, Beach Tennis is a great alternative. This is because it works the whole body, especially the legs, arms, shoulders and also the stabilizing region of the body, known as the core, since it is a sport practiced in the sand, thus demanding a lot from this area.

The Beach Tennis player moves all the time during the game, which generates a full and intense body activity. Therefore, this modality has a very high caloric expenditure. It is estimated that in just one hour-long match, the body burns around 500 to 700 calories.

Low impact on joints

As it is an activity practiced on the sand, Beach Tennis promotes very low joint impact, since this type of soil cushions landings and sudden stops. In addition, because it is a soft terrain, it also avoids injuries and abrasions due to falls.

Improved agility and motor coordination

During the practice of the sport, fans are constantly encouraged to move quickly and agilely. In addition, they must also have good motor coordination to have greater control of limb movements.

aerobic conditioning

When we are going to practice any type of physical activity, having breath and stamina are essential for a good performance. Therefore, Beach Tennis can help a lot in the process of those who need an aerobic workout to strengthen the cardiovascular system.