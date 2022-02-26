Nuuvem starts Summer Gamer promotion with up to 95% off

There are over 2,000 PC games on offer

THE clouda Brazilian platform for selling PC games and which also sells gift cards for consoles, has an incredible promotion on its website, it’s about the promotion Summer Gamerwhere more than 2,000 PC titles are discounted by up to 95%.

As is customary in cloudin addition to the list of more than two thousand discounted games and the Flash Deals, which offer games for a limited time, there are some packages available where the customer can choose two games from a list and pay a fixed amount, depending on the package chosen .

Check out some of these packages below and some of the games that are available to the consumer in each of them.


Nuuvem Select Bronze (The consumer chooses two of the games on the list and pays R$44.99)

  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  • My Hero One’s Justice
  • Pumpkin Jack
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Collector’s Edition
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • borderlands 3
  • and much more

Cloud Select Silver (The consumer chooses two of the games on the list and pays R$69.99)

  • Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth Complete Edition
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2
  • tropic 6
  • Monster Hunter World
  • resident evil 3
  • and much more

Nuuvem Select Gold (The consumer chooses two of the games on the list and pays R$99.99)

  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Siege – Standard Edition
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  • Project Cars 3
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborn
  • and much more

There is also in store cloud a promotion that gives 50% off the purchase of 2 months of PC Game Pass, coming out for only R$29.99 both months.

Source: Cloud

