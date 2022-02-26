Nuuvem starts Summer Gamer promotion with up to 95% off

There are over 2,000 PC games on offer

THE clouda Brazilian platform for selling PC games and which also sells gift cards for consoles, has an incredible promotion on its website, it’s about the promotion Summer Gamerwhere more than 2,000 PC titles are discounted by up to 95%.

As is customary in cloudin addition to the list of more than two thousand discounted games and the Flash Deals, which offer games for a limited time, there are some packages available where the customer can choose two games from a list and pay a fixed amount, depending on the package chosen .

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE NUUVEM PAGE AND CHECK OUT THE PROMOTIONS

Check out some of these packages below and some of the games that are available to the consumer in each of them.



Nuuvem Select Bronze (The consumer chooses two of the games on the list and pays R$44.99)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition

Mortal Kombat 11

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

My Hero One’s Justice

Pumpkin Jack

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Collector’s Edition

Soul Calibur VI

borderlands 3

and much more

Cloud Select Silver (The consumer chooses two of the games on the list and pays R$69.99)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth Complete Edition

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Control Ultimate Edition

My Hero One’s Justice 2

tropic 6

Monster Hunter World

resident evil 3

and much more

Nuuvem Select Gold (The consumer chooses two of the games on the list and pays R$99.99)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Siege – Standard Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition

No Man’s Sky

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Project Cars 3

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn

and much more

There is also in store cloud a promotion that gives 50% off the purchase of 2 months of PC Game Pass, coming out for only R$29.99 both months.

…..

Source: Cloud