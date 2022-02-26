On the 2nd day of the war, Russian troops enter Kiev







Kiev, capital of Ukraine, empty after Russian invasion photo: Reuters

on the second day of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Russian soldiers were seen on the streets of the capital Kievwhich shows Vladimir Putin’s interest in the center of Ukrainian power.

Residents of the capital were awakened by more shelling. One of them even shot down a Russian plane, whose flames reached a residential building. It is unknown whether the incident left casualties.

On the morning of this Friday, the 25th, at local time (dawn in Brazil), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the Russian presence in neighborhoods of Kiev. The folder also asked that residents who remain in the city throw molotov cocktails at enemies.

Also on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had captured the strategic airfield at Hostomel on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital and landed paratroopers in the region.

The ministry said Russian armed forces blocked access to Kiev from the west, and separatists in eastern Ukraine attacked Ukrainian army positions with Russian army support.

With the advance of Russian troops through the territory of Ukraine, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said that the capital “has entered a new phase, that of defensive positioning, ready to resist also with the support of many citizens”.

According to US government sources, Kiev could fall into Russian hands “in the coming days”.

* With information from Ansa and Reuters