A Panamanian-flagged ship was hit on Friday by a missile in a port in southeastern Ukraine, with no injuries reported, said the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), which issued a warning to about 30 flagged ships. of the country that are in Ukrainian and Russian waters.

The Maritime Authority of Panama, which has the world’s largest merchant fleet under its registry with 8,653 flagged ships, has issued an alert urging the fleet to maintain maximum vigilance in Ukrainian and Russian waters in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

In a statement, the AMP said that “two ships of the Panamanian registry are currently in the port of Odessa, and in the area covered by the notice to the fleet, there are about 28 other ships”.

The Namura Queen was hit by a missile on the stern while waiting to load grain at the port of Pivdenny, located in southwest Ukraine. Cleanseas Shipmanagement, the vessel’s operator, confirmed that “the 21 crew members, none of them Panamanian nationals, are safe” and that the missile’s impact generated a fire on board that was extinguished by the port’s firefighters.