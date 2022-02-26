Pass-through of high oil is a matter of time, says XP

THE XP Investimentos said this Friday (25) that the transfer to fuels – gasoline and diesel – of the international escalation in the price of Brent oil is just a matter of time.

On Thursday, Brent touched the $105 a barrel markalthough this Friday it is down 4.6%amid the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We still see Petrobras’ bylaws protecting the company from subsidizing fuels as in the past,” XP said in a report signed by Jennie Li, Fernando Ferreira, Sol Azcune and Rebecca Nossig.

Analysts recall that the state-owned company is not immediately increasing the prices of derivatives, practicing import parity prices with “a lot of time lag”.

The strategy is not affecting Petrobras’ Ebitda thanks to lower-cost inventories, XP said. Last year, the company’s adjusted line reached R$ 243.5 billion, 70% annual increase.

In 2021, the average price of Brent oil stood at $70.73.

Petrobras has not yet set new prices

On Thursday, Petrobras showed that it is still not categorical about a possible rise in fuel prices because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We see a very strong impact on the volatility of market prices, but these prices have not yet stabilized,” said the company’s executive director of marketing and logistics, Cláudio Mastella, at a press conference.

“Most of the actors are watching and trying to assess stabilization,” he commented.

For the Petrobras executive, so far the crisis is restricted to the war region. However, he said that the state continues to monitor the evolution of the conflict.

The last time Petrobras raised the price of gasoline was on January 12. At the time, the average sale price of gasoline from the state-owned company to the distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter.

The upward adjustment in prices tends to negatively affect the consumer, while it may imply more cash for Petrobras – and consequently more dividends for its shareholders, including the government.

