Petrobras analyzes oil rise ‘minute by minute’ to decide whether to raise fuel prices, says president of the state-owned company

Joaquim Silva e Luna defends the observation of the international scenario and says that the moment is still a lot of uncertainty and volatility

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT A barrel of Brent crude closed above $99 last Thursday; Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy is based on international value for further increases



THE Petrobras monitors ‘minute by minute’ prices per barrel of the Brent oil Petroleumwhich surpassed US$ 100 last Thursday, 24th, after the invasion of Russia to the ukrainian territorybefore taking any decision on derivatives, fuels gasoline, diesel and others. The information was provided by the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna. For him, the international and economic scenario is still one of ‘extreme uncertainty’, with a lot of volatility, to define possible price readjustments. “We are experiencing a moment of peak volatility and extreme uncertainty. In this scenario, we will continue to observe minute by minute”, said Silva e Luna. The barrel of Brent oil has been rising since the beginning of 2022, but the exchange rate has offset part of the pressure for the policy of International Price Parity (PPI) of Petrobras. The value has not exceeded US$ 100 since 2014 and, at the end of this Thursday, it closed just above US$ 99, up more than 2%.

In an interview this Thursday, to comment on Petrobras’ results in 2021, the executive director of logistics and commercialization of the state-owned company, Claudio Mastella, said that the company will assess the impacts of this high volatility in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market before taking any decision. “Regarding the impact on prices, we are arriving today at an impact, at first, of a very strong increase in volatility in market prices. We had a price spike today. In fact, the entire market is watching what is happening and trying to assess the consequences and extent of the crisis. So, in fact, we are at a time when most actors are watching, trying to assess the point of stabilization after the actual unfolding of the situation”, said Mastella.

The fuel distributors that operate in Brazil and compete with Petrobras, claim that the state-owned company is already practicing lagged prices for diesel and gasoline on the national market. Jovem Pan sources even admit that there is a small gap of 4% to 5%, but within a tolerance margin for the Brazilian oil company’s pricing policy. In the administration of Joaquim Silva e Luna, it is only when there is a structural change in the scenario, and not a conjunctural one, that the prices of gasoline and diesel are adjusted in the Brazilian domestic market.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga