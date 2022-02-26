PIS/Pasep: 10.5 million people have amounts receivable

Among the values ​​forgotten by the citizens in banks and financial institutions, are the amounts of the Quotas of the PIS/Pasep. About 10.5 million workers should have access to the R$ 23.5 billion available.

It is worth mentioning that the quotas are the right of the citizen who worked with a formal contract between 1970 and 1988. If the worker has not withdrawn the amounts at that time, he may have money to receive from the employer’s contributions.

The amounts come from the collections made by the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Service Heritage Formation Program (passep), which were deposited in a public fund before the implementation of the 1988 Constitution.

However, in 2019, the Federal Government closed the Fund PIS/Pasep and transferred its resources to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). However, even if the holder has died, the heirs may have access to the value.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas

As mentioned, you will only be entitled to withdraw the shares of the PIS/Pasep the worker who has not yet withdrawn the money. To consult and check if you have amounts receivable, just access the My FGTS website or app. Anyone who is a Caixa account holder can perform the procedure on Internet Banking.

The worker can still use the FGTS to transfer funds to a current account. To withdraw amounts in cash, withdrawals of up to R$3,000 are only allowed at Caixa’s lottery houses or self-service terminals.

Amounts above this amount can only be withdrawn directly at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

Documentation required for withdrawal

For holders:

CPF

NIS/PIS/PASEP

Birth date

For heirs or dependents:

Certificate or declaration of dependent with pension rights with the INSS ;

; Certificate provided by the entity (in case of public servant);

Court order determining the successor or legal representative;

Sharing or public deed of inventory and sharing;

Letter of attorney.