Planning to have a baby? 5 lifestyle changes for a healthy pregnancy

If you’re planning on embracing motherhood anytime soon, making healthy lifestyle changes beforehand will ensure a smooth pregnancy.

Not just pregnancy, the period before it is also crucial to ensure a smooth pregnancy. From managing certain health conditions, eating a healthy diet, to incorporating physical activity into your daily routine, here are things to remember when planning a pregnancy.



Manage chronic conditions: Medical issues like sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), diabetes, thyroid, high blood pressure need to be managed first.

Take folic acid: One can start taking folic acid supplements before pregnancy to prevent major birth defects of the baby’s brain and spine.

Stop smoking and alcohol: Quitting smoking before planning a pregnancy is recommended by experts. Smoking can have a detrimental effect on your health and cause premature birth, low birth weight, miscarriage and breathing problems in babies. One should also avoid alcohol to avoid any negative impact on health.

Eat a balanced diet: Try to include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, pulses and lentils in your diet. Avoid pasta, pizza, noodles, hamburgers, samosa, fries, colas, desserts, pastries, coffees, sodas and juices loaded with sugar. Don’t overeat. Try to eat the amount recommended by the expert. Control your caloric intake and maintain an ideal weight.



Exercise: Exercise as advised by your doctor. You can walk, do aerobics, weight training, swimming or cycling. De-stressing by doing yoga or meditation.

