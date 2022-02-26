Poland is the first country to send military support to Ukraine

Polish Defense Ministry Mariusz błaszczak reported that convoy with ammunition was sent to neighbors

Tolga Akmen POOL AFP Polish Defense Ministry Mariusz błaszczak sent aid to Ukraine



Poland’s Defense Ministry, Mariusz błaszczak, said it had sent military aid to the Ukraine. In a post on his twitter account, he declared: “the convoy with the ammunition we delivered to Ukraine has already reached our neighbors. We support the Ukrainians, we stand in solidarity and we firmly oppose Russian aggression.” Poland is the first country to respond to Volodymyr Zelensky’s requests and send aid to Ukrainian troops. Since Thursday, the 24th, when Vladimir Putin authorized its troops to invade Ukraine, the country has suffered invasions by land, water and sea. This Friday, the second day of the invasion, the Russians arrived in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and took over Chernobyl, which began to show an increase in gamma rays after the Russians took possession.