Poland says 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived since Russian invasion | World

About 100,000 Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since the start of the Russian attack – Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker announced on Saturday (26).

“Since the launch of war operations in Ukraine and until today, along the border with Ukraine, 100,000 people have crossed from Ukraine into Poland,” Szefernaker told reporters at the Medyka border post in southeastern Poland.

The UN estimates that number could reach 5 million.

1 of 2 02/25/02 – Residents arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border after Russian attacks — Photo: Kacper Pempel/Reuters 02/25/02 – Residents arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border after Russian attacks – Photo: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

2 of 2 Ukrainian refugees cross the border into Poland on February 26 — Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski Ukrainian refugees cross the border into Poland on February 26 — Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Ukrainian refugees began arriving in Poland shortly after the Russian invasion.

“I come from Kiev, I heard explosions near my building and quickly packed my bags, I took almost everything with me,” said Olha, a 36-year-old teacher at the Kiev Polytechnic Institute.

Olha arrived at the station in Przemysl, a small town in southeastern Poland a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. She has plans to go to Switzerland.

The women, for the most part, took almost every seat at the station or huddled in yellow camp chairs beside their suitcases.

Polish government officials from different administrative bodies, including the police and army, have been serving soup to the newcomers.

Some officials record arrivals on a table and help refugees buy tickets to continue their travels.

Poland will not play football

Poland has said it does not intend to play the World Cup qualifying match against Russia, scheduled for March 24 in Moscow, Polish Federation President Cezary Kulesza announced on Saturday (26) on Twitter.

“Enough talking, it’s time to act. Due to Russia’s escalation of aggression in Ukraine, the Polish team does not intend to play the qualifying match against the Russian team,” said Kulesza. For him, this is the only correct decision. He said he is in communication with the Swedish and Czech football federations to present a common position to FIFA.