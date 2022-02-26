Poland sends first military support after invasion

Ukraine received its first public military support today to defend itself in the war against Russia. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on social media the dispatch of a convoy with ammunition.

“An ammunition convoy that we are donating to Ukraine has already reached our neighbors. We support the Ukrainians and show solidarity against Russian aggression,” he said in a tweet.

Konwój z amunicją, którą przekazujemy Ukrainie dotarł już of the naszych sąsiadów. Wspieramy Ukraińców, jesteśmy solidarni i stanowczo sprzeciwiamy się rosyjskiej agresji. pic.twitter.com/Wx5zoXBnBe — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 25, 2022

The publication does not describe the type of ammunition that Poland sent to the Ukrainians or the quantity.

Image: Art / UOL

Russian troops arrive in Kiev

Russian troops entered Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, at around 1:50 pm (local time), according to The New York Times and Sky News. Russia has also blocked access to Kiev from the west and entrances to the city of Chernihiv, located in northern Ukraine, the Defense Ministry announced.

In a video posted on social media, Major General Igor Konashenkov also confirmed that Russian troops had captured the strategic airfield of Gostomel, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev. Paratroopers landed at the scene.

Yesterday, Russia invaded Ukrainian territory and attacked military installations across the country. More than a hundred people died, including children.

More than 50,000 refugees leave Ukraine

More than 50,000 refugees left Ukraine in less than 48 hours, said today the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (United Nations), Filippo Grandi, in a post on social media. According to the diplomat, most of these people headed for Poland and Moldova.

In the publication, Grandi also thanked the countries neighboring Ukraine that have their borders open amid successive Russian attacks. “Sincere thanks to the governments and peoples of the countries that keep their borders open and welcome refugees,” wrote the UN High Commissioner.

According to the spokesman for the coordination of special services for Poland, Stanislaw Zaryn, Poland has already received 29,000 people from Ukraine after the start of the Russian offensive. About half of them are war fugitives.