Poliana Rocha exposes serious health problem and doctor’s concern

Poliana Rocha came back to surprise when talking about her personal life

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, is a frequent subject in the media. Usually due to her personal life, so much so that this time she managed to expose a situation related to her health and ended up surprising everyone. Turns out she confessed to a health problem.

While eating one of her favorite dishes, oxtail, Poliana Rocha confirmed that she was taking care of her health. That’s because her cholesterol levels were high. In this way, her doctor was concerned about her physical situation.

“For lunch today we have oxtail. The doctor who doesn’t see, because my cholesterol is high. The cardiologist gets mad,” she said. In addition to the concern for her health, Poliana Rocha also usually raises the alert because of Leonardo. The famous has a deadly addiction to alcohol.

LOVER OF LEONARDO

Recently, for example, the beauty gave the talk when asked about a new betrayal of her husband. “Is it true that Leonardo has a mistress?”, asked a follower. “I do not know. But if it’s true, please don’t tell me. I’m so happy with him and he’s so in love with me”, said Poliana Rocha.

But it’s not just her personal life with Leonardo that Poliana Rocha shows on Instagram. In addition, Zé Felipe’s mother also usually makes some reflections. Thus, it is common for her to share some text that sends a special message to her fans. Every night she has the traditional ‘diquinha’ before bed.

“I love tranquility. I don’t want to argue anymore to assert my reasons. I learned to avoid difficult people. Nothing is more important than living my peace”, said Poliana Rocha in her last message. The outburst came amid the news that took over social media about Leonardo’s life.