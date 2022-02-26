President teaches how to buy cheap tickets

The president of Latam Brasil, Jerome Cadier, participated in early February in an interview with the finance and investment podcast PrimoCast, on YouTube. In one of the parts of the conversation, the executive spoke about possibilities of buying cheaper tickets.

Cadier commented on questions such as whether it is cheaper or not to buy at dawn, and explained how the price is formed.

Asked by one of the interviewers if buying at dawn was really cheaper, the executive said: “Hours don’t have much difference. The only answer that counts 100% is buying in advance. Anything other than waiting Sunday night, no”, said Cadier.

pricing

He then explained how each flight is priced. Initially, it is verified how much time is left for the trip. For example, if takeoff is six months away, and the goal was to have sold 10% of the seats, but the company only sold 8%, the ticket price will be lower.

But if 15% of tickets have already been sold, the price will be high, says Cadier.

tourism x business

Another issue that can influence the formation of the price is the type of trip to be carried out, whether it is for tourism or business. The executive says that the company’s system analyzes whether, at the time of purchase, a weekend is included or not.

If so, it’s probably a tourist trip, so the price will be lower. “If you’re going on Monday and coming back on Wednesday, it’s probably a corporate trip, and it’s going to be more expensive,” he says.

“Today, you will see the price not according to who you are looking for. You will see the price according to what flight you want, what time you want, and what your return date is,” says Cadier to explain. this way of pricing the flight.

Black Friday and promotions

Airline deals are also often offered by airlines. According to the leader of Latam, Black Friday is the strongest of all.

Cadier also explains how promotions are formed: Every month and a half, the company asks itself how its sales are doing and if it is selling well the routes it wants. If the answer is no, and the company has bad sales to the Northeast for the month of July, for example, it decides to make a promotion for that region.

“Then you define ‘I’m going to do July, destination Northeast, minimum stay of 30 days, [ou] minimum stay of five days…’. So, you define that a little bit and play the promotion,” she says.

In short: “Do you know you’re going to travel on that date? Buy as soon as possible. If you don’t know, wait for a promotion. That’s always valid. The rest is history”, says the executive.

late night shopping

The executive said it is rumor that the dawn is the best time to get a cheaper trip.

He also said that no matter how many times a person consults the flight, the price variation would not be influenced by it.

“I’d love for us to be at that level of sophistication: ‘This guy’s already looked for this flight three times, so he’s into it. I’ll put a higher price on it.’ We don’t have that intelligence today,” Cadier said.

last minute discount

In Brazil, there is not something common to be seen in movies, which is last-minute ticket sales. This consists of selling seats on flights that have become empty, sometimes directly at the airport within minutes of boarding.

The president of Latam Brasil also took the opportunity to explain why in the country this practice of offering large discounts for seats that are empty does not exist.

“Why don’t we do that? You condition the guy that, if he waits, he’ll have an empty seat. So, he doesn’t buy and, then, he’ll have an empty seat. [durante o período de vendas todo]”, says Cadier.

What is the ideal advance?

Although Jerome said that this varies from flight to flight, there is a consensus that it is not the case to buy tickets many months in advance, as there will be no big reduction in the ticket price.

According to a survey carried out by the Kayak travel metasearch, the average price of domestic flights is 58% lower for purchases made a little over a month in advance.

On international flights, this average value is 47% lower for ticket purchases made about four months in advance.

This, however, is not a rule, and varies from flight to flight, depending on seat availability, the season (high or low), whether there are holidays, whether there is a lot of demand, among other variables.