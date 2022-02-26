Procon notifies 12 gas stations and catches gasoline at R$ 7.30 in Teresina

Photos: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde.com

Procon inspectors (State Consumer Protection and Defense Program) notified 12 gas stations this Friday morning (25) in Teresina during operation.

All stations were fined for abusive prices. The highest value caught by the inspectors was the liter of gasoline being sold for R$ 7.30. Procon received a complaint that there are stations selling at R$ 7.35.

Updated at 9:30 am

Procon teams have been inspecting gas stations in Teresina since the morning of this Friday (25th) after complaints that stations are charging up to R$ 7.35 per liter of gasoline.

So far, according to the head of Inspection at Procon, Arimatéia Leão, four posts have been inspected and charged with abusive practice.

“They raised the price of fuel by more than 20%. There is no plausible justification. Managers say they are only updating prices because profit was low,” said Arimatéia.

The head of Inspection of Procon says that the body understands that this increase promoted by the owners of gas stations occurred due to the Carnival period.

“We are on the eve of Carnival and consumption increases a lot in this period. Because of this, they would have increased these prices”, said Arimatéia Leão, adding that at the moment there is no legal provision that justifies the increase in fuel prices.

The stations that are assessed by Procon have a period of 15 days to present a justification for the price increase. If in this period they do not formalize the defense, they are subject to fines that can reach the amount of R$ 10 million.

By the end of the day, about 30 stations will be inspected in the four areas of the capital of Piauí during Procon’s operation.

