Procon-SP notifies company about plans

Procon-SP notified health plan operators Amil Assistência Médica Internacional, Assistência Personalized à Saúde (APS) and UHG Brasil (United Health Group) -owner of Amil- asking for more detailed explanations about the transfer of more than 330 thousand beneficiaries of individual and family plans from operator Amil to operator APS.

In the assessment of Procon-SP, in a meeting held with the companies on the 17th to address the matter, there was a lack of transparency on the part of the operators and the Fiord Group in relation to the management of the portfolio of individual and family beneficiaries of Amil. The consumer protection institution verified the need to obtain formal and specific positions on some points.

“Amil informed that the transfer to APS was carried out to ensure better service, including a specialized focus on the public affected by the change. However, after a month, this portfolio was offered for sale on the market – which demonstrates a contradiction on the part of of the company, that is, the strategic interest was not to serve the consumer well”, asks the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

Companies must explain what motivated the UHG Group to make the business decision to request the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to carry out the voluntary transfer of Amil to APS; for which reasons the UHG Group has become disinterested in maintaining the portfolio that is being made available; the entire decision of the collegiate board of the regulatory body that authorized the voluntary transfer of the portfolio was made known and, if so, a copy of the document was made available.

The companies Amil and APS should also clarify whether they became aware of the full decision of the collegiate board of ANS that suspended the sale of APS to Grupo Fiord; if yes, present the decision and a full copy of the administrative process for transferring Amil to APS; if they do not have them, they must deliver the documents that the companies produced and justify the reason why they do not have the entire administrative process.

Procon-SP asks if the UHG Group and the operator Amil confirm the contribution of R$ 3 billion for APS to assume the portfolio of beneficiaries; if so, ask for explanations on the decision and on whether the contribution is part of the business that APS intended to carry out with the Fiord Group.

The companies were also asked if there is a contractual provision or negotiation clause such as the Fiord Group providing that Amil and APS remain co-responsible for serving and providing services to consumers and for how long.

Network de-accreditation

At the meeting, Amil and APS did not respond clearly to questions made during the meeting about the disqualification of the medical and hospital network. “The issue of disqualification of doctors, hospitals, etc. has been generating problems for consumers; therefore, we are insisting on this point and want an objective and assertive response from companies”, says the executive director of Procon-SP.

In response to the notification, companies must inform the total number of services provided to Amil and APS beneficiaries from January 2021 to January 2022 (month by month); the number of registrations and de-registrations carried out in the same period by the two operators for individual and collective plans (month by month).

Procon-SP also wants Amil and APS to demonstrate and present evidence that consumers were informed about the voluntary transfer before and after the request was made and authorized by the ANS; and that inform in detail which service channels were made available to the consumer, especially related to transfer issues and updated accredited network.

Regarding the service channels, they must inform: how many consultations were carried out per channel in the last three months, both at Amil and at APS; what are the top five problems; what is the general solution index (month by month); which sector handles these demands; if all channels generate protocols supplied or sent to the consumer; what is the rate of consumers who resort to more than one service channel due to lack of a first contact solution; what is the rate of transfer of complaints registered to consumer protection and defense agencies and what are the most recurrent themes.

Companies must also explain whether they adopt any bonus policy for employees or sectors related to the resolution rate of demands – if so, it must be detailed, including its disclosure to the general public and public bodies.

Specifically regarding the telephone service provided to consumers, the following questions were asked to the companies: what percentage of demands are received through this channel; what is the average service time; how many and which service options are made available until human service is possible and if there is redirection to another type of service channel, such as, for example, a website.

In relation to the Consumer Service (SAC) of the companies, the defense body asks what is the autonomy index of this sector; when there is dissatisfaction with this service, how is the redirection to the Ombudsman done; if in the main menu of the SAC there is the direct option to speak with the attendants and what percentage of consumers directly use this option.

Questions to the Fiord Group

Procon-SP also notified the Fiord Group about the interest in purchasing the portfolio of individual plans from the operator Amil – the group was asked about which companies or partners that comprise it and who are its shareholders; how long ago did the negotiations to acquire the client portfolio begin; whether they have experience in the area of ​​supplementary health to manage these beneficiaries and how many clients their administrative body is currently able to serve.

The group should also clarify its proposal in relation to the accredited network and whether there will be any type of change; whether the customer portfolio in which they are interested in purchasing can generate an estimated profit or loss within a period of up to 10 years; and if, in the event of the acquisition of the APS company, there is a commitment not to carry out a new sale of this portfolio for any period.

Companies have until March 3 to present clarifications.

Amil, APS and UnitedHealth Group Brasil informed in a note that they received the letter from Procon-SP and will present their answers within the established deadline.