Public accounts register surplus above R$ 100 billion for the first time in January | Economy

The Central Bank informed this Friday (25) that the public sector accounts registered primary surplus of R$ 101.833 billion in January this year.

O primary surplus happens when tax revenues exceed expenditures, disregarding the interest on the public debt. When the opposite happens, the result is primary deficit.

this was the first time the positive balance exceeded the R$ 100 billion mark since the beginning of the historical series (December 2001). Until then, the largest surplus had been recorded in January 2021 (R$ 58.374 billion).

The amount covers the accounts of the federal government, state and municipal governments and state-owned companies.

Consolidated Public Sector Accounts Result in January Source: Central Bank

In January, still according to the BC:

O federal government answered by one primary surplus of R$ 77.430 billion ;

answered by one ; you states and municipalities presented a positive result of R$ 19.977 billion ;

presented a ; at state companies registered a fiscal surplus of R$ 4.426 billion .

In January, the surplus in the federal government’s accounts was helped by record tax collections, the highest in the entire historical series, which begins in 1995.

Revenues were boosted by atypical collection, by the inflow of mineral and oil values ​​and also by the level of activity, according to the Federal Revenue.

According to the head of the BC Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, the good result in the state accounts is related to the increase in transfers made by the federal government, and also to the increase in own revenues (ICMS).

“We have economic growth, which raises tax collection. And we have a difference in relative prices, with an increase in the price of gasoline, which leads to greater collection, also of ICMS”, he said.

The good performance of public accounts in January helps the government to reach its fiscal target for the year, which is a deficit of up to R$ 177.490 billion.

When public debt interest is included in the account – in the concept known in the market as the nominal result, used for international comparison – there was a surplus of R$ 84.061 billion in public sector accounts in January.

In the 12 months until January this year, the result was negative (nominal deficit) at R$ 317.531 billion, equivalent to 3.62% of GDP.

This number is closely monitored by risk rating agencies to define the credit rating of countries, an indicator taken into account by investors.

The nominal result of the public sector accounts is impacted by the high primary deficit, the actions of the BC in the exchange rate, and the basic interest rates (Selic) set by the institution to contain inflation. Currently, after six consecutive increases, the Selic is at 10.75% per year, the highest value in four years.

According to the BC, last month there were expenses with nominal interest totaling R$ 17.772 billion. In the twelve months through January, interest expenses totaled R$ 425.717 billion (4.86% of GDP).

gross debt % in relation to GDP Source: Central Bank

The public sector’s gross debt, an indicator that is also monitored by risk rating agencies, fell in January.

In December last year, the debt was at 80.3% of GDP, totaling R$ 6.966 trillion. In January of this year, it reached 79.6% of GDP, equivalent to R$ 6.973 trillion.

That was the first time since April 2020 that gross debt has fallen below the 80% of GDP mark. That month, it added up to 78.4% of GDP. The highest level was recorded in October 2020 (88.99% of GDP).

According to Fernando Rocha, from the BC, the reduction in gross debt in January is related to the fall in the dollar (since part of the debt is external, in foreign currency) and also to the growth of nominal GDP.