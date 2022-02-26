Putin Calls Ukrainian Officials ‘Gang of Drug Addicts and Neo-Nazis’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called Ukrainian authorities a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

On the second day of conflict, the president made a statement in which he urged the Russian army to ‘take power in Kiev’, the capital of Ukraine, in addition to saying that he is fighting ‘terrorists’ and ‘neo-Nazis’ in the neighboring country.

“Take the power into your hands. I think it will be easier to negotiate between you and me,” Putin told the Ukrainian army in a speech on Russian television.

Putin also declared that he is not fighting army units but nationalist formations that behave “like terrorists” using civilians “as human shields”.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces entered the Obolon district, about 10 kilometers from Kiev’s Independence Square, in the early hours of the morning.

The attack on the capital began with helicopters, just before 4 am local time (11 pm on Thursday 24 in Brasília). Air raid sirens sounded over the city of three million people. Against this backdrop, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the capital “has entered a new phase, that of defensive positioning, ready to resist also with the support of many citizens”.

Other cities in Ukraine, however, were also attacked. Large explosions were recorded in Kharkiv, the second largest in the country. In Lviv, air raid sirens sounded. There are also reports of intense fighting in Sumy.

On Friday, Russia said its forces had “successfully” taken over the Hostomel military airport near Kiev. He also said that “there were no losses” among Russian soldiers and that “more than 200 nationalists of Ukraine’s special forces were killed” during the action that led to the takeover of the airport.

(With information from AFP)