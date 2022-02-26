Putin Calls Zelensky Government a ‘Gang of Drug Addicts and Neo-Nazis’, Calls for Ukrainian Army to Seize Power | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the Ukrainian army to “take power” in Kiev and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky and his surroundings, which he called “Neo-Nazis and Drug Addicts”.

“Take power into your own hands. I think it will be easier to negotiate between you and me,” Putin told the Ukrainian army in a speech on Russian television.

The Russian president said he is not fighting army units but nationalist formations that behave “like terrorists” using civilians “as human shields” when placing their weapons in civilian areas.

“And they want to accuse Russia of causing casualties among the civilian population,” he added.

Putin also called President Zelensky and his ministers a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who have settled in Kiev and are taking all the Ukrainian people hostage.”

Moscow has described Ukrainian authorities as “neo-Nazi” or “junk” since 2014, when war broke out in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Kiev forces, despite Zelensky’s Jewish origins.

By accusing the current Ukrainian government, led by the Jew Zelensky, of being a Nazi – without providing proof of this – Putin mobilizes the idea of ​​a series of concepts and historical events in the region that help him to justify his actions especially to the Russian people. military against an equally Slavic population.

Justification for the Russians

Putin draws on the collective memories of the terror spread by Adolf Hitler when he invaded the Soviet Union, trying to characterize his actions as an attempt at defense.

“The Second World War is still an important part of Russian culture and politics today, and the false claim that the Ukrainian government today is like the Nazi-allied government of Ukraine in World War II or the Ukrainian Liberation Army (a group that fought alongside the Nazis) is an attempt to shape Russian public opinion towards the current Ukrainian government,” Adam Casey, a political scientist specializing in Russia at the University of Michigan, in the United States.