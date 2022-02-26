“Putin’s decision is a mistake and Russia will pay”

posted on 02/25/2022 15:05



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – (credit: AFP)

At around 2:40 pm this Friday (25/2), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg went public at a press conference at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to punctuate NATO’s actions. group against Russian invasion of Ukraine space. According to Stoltenberg, NATO has already mobilized a military defense to act if Russia enters “any inch” of the countries that form the group.

According to the secretary, the group has around 14,000 soldiers (from the United States and several European countries) available — despite having pointed out that not all of them will be used at first — 50 planes and 20 ships (three of which are attack aircraft carriers) ready for military action.

It is worth remembering that NATO currently has 26 countries (Belgium, Canada, Denmark, United States, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, Greece, Turkey, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania and Croatia). Ukraine is not part of the associated countries.

Still at the press conference this Friday, Stoltenberg made harsh attacks on Russia. The secretary said that “Russia has shaken the peace in Europe” and that “Russia has torn up agreements that were made before in order to maintain peace around the world (…) The war against Ukraine will not make Russia more respected in the world”.

Stoltenberg also defended that “Russia will continue to pursue its goals”, but that “the world will make Russia and Belarus pay for the acts”.

NATO also indicated that it is in contact with the Ukrainian government in Kiev and reinforced its support for the eastern European country: “our partners are joining us, and we are preparing to do more (…) Ukrainian forces are fighting courageously and still counting losses for the Russians”.