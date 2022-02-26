Qualcomm and Unisoc gain market, MediaTek and Exynos are down – All in Technology

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Qualcomm and Unisoc gain market, MediaTek and Exynos are down – All in Technology 1 Views

Mobile chipsets occupy a huge share of the electronic market with the high demand for smartphones nowadays. And according to a survey carried out by the famous Counterpoint Researchthe mobile processor market increased by at least 5% in the last quarter of last year compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Still on top, MediaTek lost some of its market share going from 37% to 33%. Although According to analysts, smartphone manufacturers have started to stock up on chips to avoid problems with the shortage of chips on the market. As a result, there has been no need to purchase a large inventory of processors in recent months.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, saw encouraging growth going from 23% to 30%. According to reports, the manufacturer gave priority to high-end processors. There was also a growth in the 5G market with a maximum share of 76% against 63% in the previous year. Of course, this is also linked to its partnership with Apple, which uses Qualcomm modems alongside Apple A chips.

See too:

Samsung lost position going from third to fifth place. Because it has used more Qualcomm chips in its recent devices, the market share of Exynos chips has dropped to just 4%. Unisoc also benefited from this, which rose from 4% to 11% with its strong presence in brands such as Realme, Motorola, ZTE and even Samsung.

Finally, HiSilicon is not doing well with its drop to just 1%. According to analysts at counterpoint, the company had its chip stock almost zero and has been facing major problems with the manufacture of new ones.

CounterpointResearch

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs will be able to have 4 RDNA 2 Compute Units at 1.1 GHz

The information is present in AMD drivers for developers AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, codenamed ‘Raphael’, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved