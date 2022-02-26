Qualcomm and Unisoc gain market, MediaTek and Exynos are down – All in Technology

Mobile chipsets occupy a huge share of the electronic market with the high demand for smartphones nowadays. And according to a survey carried out by the famous Counterpoint Researchthe mobile processor market increased by at least 5% in the last quarter of last year compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Still on top, MediaTek lost some of its market share going from 37% to 33%. Although According to analysts, smartphone manufacturers have started to stock up on chips to avoid problems with the shortage of chips on the market. As a result, there has been no need to purchase a large inventory of processors in recent months.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, saw encouraging growth going from 23% to 30%. According to reports, the manufacturer gave priority to high-end processors. There was also a growth in the 5G market with a maximum share of 76% against 63% in the previous year. Of course, this is also linked to its partnership with Apple, which uses Qualcomm modems alongside Apple A chips.

Samsung lost position going from third to fifth place. Because it has used more Qualcomm chips in its recent devices, the market share of Exynos chips has dropped to just 4%. Unisoc also benefited from this, which rose from 4% to 11% with its strong presence in brands such as Realme, Motorola, ZTE and even Samsung.

Finally, HiSilicon is not doing well with its drop to just 1%. According to analysts at counterpoint, the company had its chip stock almost zero and has been facing major problems with the manufacture of new ones.