Renault Mégane will return to Brazil in the form of an electric SUV with a range of over 400 km | Electrics and Hybrids

The Renault Mégane will return to Brazil – but not in the way you remember. The name now follows world trends and goes with an unprecedented electric SUV. The brand confirmed its launch in the Brazilian market for the second half of this year.

Created 27 years ago, the name Mégane has always been very important to Renault throughout the world. In Brazil, the nickname survived from 1998 to 2012 and appeared on hatchback, sedan – the best known here – and even on a minivan (when it was launched, the Scénic was called Mégane Scénic).

Presented at the Munich Motor Show (Germany) last year, the Mégane E-Tech was very similar to the concept on which it is based, the E-Vision, revealed in 2020. At the front there are narrow headlights with Full LED technology, stylized daytime running lights and the new Renault logo in the center of the grille. At the back, the flashlights are connected by an LED strip.

Its measurements are that of a compact SUV, with 4.21 meters – smaller than the electric Volvo XC40, for example, which is 4.42 m. But both have the same wheelbase of 2.70 m. Already the trunk is bigger: are 440 liters, against 412 l of the Swedish.

The SUV is equipped with an electric motor that delivers 215 hp and 30.6 kgfm in the top-of-the-line Iconica version, the only one to be offered in the country – even so, a much more timid performance compared to the XC40 and its two engines that generate 408 hp. . That is, despite having similar sizes, the cars will not fight directly. Its direct rival will be the VW ID.4, which should also debut here this year, in addition to the JAC e-JS4.

In terms of performance, the Mégane E-Tech accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches top speed (electronically limited so as not to detonate the range) at 160 km/h. Speaking of autonomy, the car can run up to 470 km on a battery charge of 60 kWh.

Among the equipment, a highlight is the digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch screen and a multimedia center with a vertical screen of up to 12” with Android operating system and native Google services, in addition to wireless connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.