Revenue publishes normative instruction; more than 34 million declarations are expected

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Revenue publishes normative instruction; more than 34 million declarations are expected 0 Views


IRPF 2022: Revenue releases normative instruction; more than 34 million declarations are expected
Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Official Gazette of the Union published this Friday (25) IN 2065, which establishes rules for the 2022 Income Tax.

In just 10 days, the deadline for submitting the 2022 Income Tax returns begins, which is scheduled to start on March 7, right after the carnival holiday.

The deadline for submission this year will be April 29, the last business day of the month, and the IRS expects to receive 34.1 million declarations in 2022, a number very similar to what was received in 2021 (34,168,569).

All Brazilians with taxable income above R$28,559.70 must send the declaration, as in the past year.

Considering the amount of expected shipments, the expectation is relatively lower, as in 2021 there was emergency aid, which, as it is a new item in the declaration, generated a lot of rectification.

Prepare the documentation now so that the shipment is made as quickly as possible, avoiding leaving everything to the last minute. It is also worth remembering that those who have amounts to be refunded, receive according to the date of submission of the declaration, so whoever sends it earlier, receives it faster.

100 years of Income Tax

This year the Income Tax completes one hundred years since its launch, in 1922. In its centenary, several changes are discussed, including the correction of the IR incidence table for individuals and taxation on profits and dividends. The reform remains stalled in the National Congress.

Check here all the news and rules for sending the Income Tax Declaration 2022.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Russia-Ukraine War Affects Brazil and Bolsonaro’s Election Plan

The advance of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, which has already left at least 57 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved