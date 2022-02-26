Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto debut GOL flights to Guarulhos next week

Voepass’s ATR-72, which will carry out the flights





Two true economic hubs in the interior of São Paulo, the cities of Ribeirão Preto (RAO) and São José do Rio Preto (SJP) will have a daily connection with Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) as of March 6, 2022 .

The new routes for GOL Linhas Aéreas, announced in November 2021 as an important step in the Company’s regional expansion process, enter into operation through a partnership with VOEPASS.

Tickets for the Guarulhos-Ribeirão Preto and Guarulhos-São José do Rio Preto routes are exclusively sold by GOL, and the flights are operated by the partner company VOEPASS with the ATR-72 aircraft, which has a maximum capacity of 68 passengers.

The flights to/from Ribeirão Preto, from Guarulhos, are daily and direct, with a round trip concentrated in the early afternoon. On the other hand, the round trip operations to São José do Preto, also daily, have a stopover in Ribeirão Preto and, between takeoffs and landings, are distributed between the end of the morning and the end of the afternoon. GOL already operates the São José do Rio Preto-Brasília (BSB) route, also in partnership with VOEPASS.

“Regional expansion has always been a premise for GOL. Not only has it never left its agenda, but now, with the process of resuming travel and the new demands brought by the market, it gains even more relevance. The connection between Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto with a major hub such as Guarulhos, which is already a reality for us, opens a new chapter for the Company’s regional routes”, says Bruno Balan, Strategic Planning Manager for Air Network at GOL .





New GOL check-ins in the interior of São Paulo

In May 2022, with flights from Guarulhos to Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio preto already in operation, GOL will open its own check-ins in both cities, on dates to be confirmed. The objective is to promote even more agility in the boarding process and a smooth and comfortable travel experience for Customers.

For now, as of this March 6th, Customers with flights in Guarulhos to Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto must carry out the check-in procedures directly with VOEPASS.

Flights from Ribeirao Preto

Flights from Sao Jose do Rio Preto (stop in Ribeirão Preto)

