Round trip tickets for R$ 267 · Jornal Midiamax

From Corumbá to Campo Grande, Azul will use the Embraer 195 E2 jets that carry up to 136 passengers.

The company Azul started selling tickets for the new nonstop flights from Campo Grande to Corumbá, which will start on May 7 this year. The departures between the two cities will be on Saturdays. Tickets for travel in the month of May are being sold for R$ 267.47, including taxes. (See details in the image below). The cities of Bonito, Rio Verde, Ponta Porão and Três Lagoas are served by Azul with flights to the city of Campinas.

On flights from Corumbá to Campo Grande, Azul will use Embraer 195 E2 jets that carry up to 136 passengers. This model is equipped with individual screens with live SKY TV and individual outlets. The E2 model is the largest aircraft manufactured by Embraer and allows for savings of 25% per seat.

Resumption of flights from Campo Grande to Curitiba

In the first week of April, Azul will start offering flights from Campo Grande to Presidente Prudente (SP). Tickets are being sold for R$ 259 (round trip) for travel in April. The ATR-72 model with 70 seats will fly between the two cities.

On April 5, Azul will resume nonstop flights from Campo Grande to Campinas, the largest distribution center for the company’s routes in Brazil. For pods in the month of April, our team found tickets for R$ 611.42, with taxes included. Azul passengers will be able to take a free bus service from Campinas to the city of São Paulo.

LATAM launched a promotion from Campo Grande to São Paulo (Congonhas Airport). The round trip is being sold for R$ 467.09. In this post you will find promotions for other destinations, including Rio de Janeiro with tickets sold for R$ 494.19, and for Porto Alegre our team found round-trip tickets for R$ 566.36.

All air tickets are round trip with taxes included. Offers are for travel between March and June this year, except on holidays. Until March 2, all domestic air tickets can be purchased with special discounts. Just enter the coupon MAISOFERTA.

