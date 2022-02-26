Russia accuses country media of spreading false information about invasion

Russian government agency claims that vehicles would be portraying in an ‘unreliable’ way what happens in Ukraine; Online newspapers and TV stations are among those accused

the government of Russiathrough Roskomnadzorwhich is a Russian media regulator, accused several media outlets of spreading false information and falsely covering the invasion of Ukraine, classified as a “military operation” by the Russian government. The information was confirmed by the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, a government opposition vehicle that was one of the targets of the accusations. On its website, the vehicle reported that Roskomnadzor demanded the removal of materials from the vehicle for “calling what is happening in Ukraine a war”. The site mentions that other vehicles, such as the TV Dozhd and the newspaper midzone were also affected by the situation. “About these resources, under the guise of reliable messages, there is socially significant unreliable information that does not correspond to reality about the bombing of Ukrainian cities by the RF Armed Forces and the death of civilians in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian Army. , as well as materials where the ongoing operation is called an attack, invasion or declaration of war.