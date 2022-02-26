Russia attacks Kiev on several fronts; Ukraine counts 198 dead

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia attacks Kiev on several fronts; Ukraine counts 198 dead 2 Views

On the third day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to close the siege of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, with new attacks on the outskirts of the city. There were reports of shots in the regions close to the Ukrainian government headquarters during the early hours of the morning and, according to the CNNgunshots were heard again today at the site.

According to the latest update from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, 198 people have been killed since the start of the Russian offensive, including three children. Already the wounded are 1,115, but the statement is not clear whether they are just civilians or also military.

Earlier, in a message posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian army reported that they had managed to contain the attack by the russians to one of their positions on Victory Avenue, one of Kiev’s main corridors. “The attack was repulsed,” the military said, without giving further details on the exact location of the fighting.

Just before the attacks began, the Ukrainian president, volodymir Zelensky, warned that tonight would be difficult as Russia would try to invade Kiev. Throughout the night, explosions and gunfire were heard in different parts of the capital. There were also records of burning cars.

In addition to the capital of Ukraine, the cities of Sumy, poltava and Mariupol are also targets of the Russians. According to the presidential adviser, mykhailo podolyakthere is “a heavy dispute going on near Mariupolbut there is no chance of the city surrendering or being taken”.

Map Russia invades Ukraine - 02.25.2022 - Arte/UOL - Arte/UOL
Image: Art/UOL

Explosions, gunfire and brawls mark Kiev invasion night

During the dawn, five explosions were confirmed by the Mayor from Kiev, vitali Klitschko and similar attacks were reported on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital.

According to local media, the Kiev city council has warned residents that fighting is taking place between Russians and Ukrainians on the city’s streets and has recommended that they stay in shelters. anti-bomb. “We urge everyone to remain calm and exercise extreme caution. If you are in a shelter anti-bombdon’t go out”, oriented the city hall.

Residential building hit

Earlier today, Ukraine’s emergency service reported that a missile from Russia hit a residential building. A team of firefighters was called to attend to the injured. There were no deaths. O Mayor from Kiev, Vitaliy klychkohowever, said 35 people were injured overnight.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had launched missile strikes, but said it was aimed exclusively at Ukraine’s military infrastructure. “During the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a long-range precision weapons attack using air and sea-launched cruise missiles against Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities,” Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a video statement. .

“I emphasize once again that the shots are aimed only at objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, excluding damage to residential and social infrastructure,” he added.

We will not lay down our weapons, says Ukrainian president

In a video posted on social media, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that “we will not lay down our weapons”. “There is a lot of false information saying that I ordered the Ukrainian army to surrender. So listen: I am here. Let’s not lay down our weapons, let’s protect our country. Our weapons are our truth. This is our country, it’s our children and we will protect them”, said the representative.

In a statement sent to the population via instant messages and also by posting on social media, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that “intense fighting is taking place” in Kiev, and urged residents to “remain calm and be careful”.

Russian plane crashed, says ex-ambassador

On Twitter, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, said a Russian cargo plane had crashed in Vasylkiv, near Kiev, leaving “many invaders dead”. The diplomat celebrated what he called the “failed deployment” by his opponents and claimed that a shooting in the neighborhood where he lives had stopped.

“The sun is already high in Kiev. The shooting in my neighborhood has stopped. I can hear the sound of birds. It feels like the end of a vampire movie. Something tells me that tonight was important. And the enemy will remember it,” he wrote. .

USA wants to prevent Zelensky be captured

The United States government has stated that it is prepared to help Zelensky to leave Ukraine and prevent him from being captured or killed by the forces russians. The information is from the American newspaper The Washington Post, which heard from Ukrainian and US sources.

experts heard by UOL pointed to three possible scenarios for Zelensky’s fate: flight to an allied country, capture by the russians —which historically have already maintained rulers of annexed nations — and death in confrontation.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

missile hits residential building in Kiev; watch video

A residential building in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, was hit by a missile on Saturday morning …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved