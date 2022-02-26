Russia attacks Kiev on several fronts; Ukraine counts 198 dead

On the third day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to close the siege of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, with new attacks on the outskirts of the city. There were reports of shots in the regions close to the Ukrainian government headquarters during the early hours of the morning and, according to the CNNgunshots were heard again today at the site.

According to the latest update from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, 198 people have been killed since the start of the Russian offensive, including three children. Already the wounded are 1,115, but the statement is not clear whether they are just civilians or also military.

Earlier, in a message posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian army reported that they had managed to contain the attack by the russians to one of their positions on Victory Avenue, one of Kiev’s main corridors. “The attack was repulsed,” the military said, without giving further details on the exact location of the fighting.

Just before the attacks began, the Ukrainian president, volodymir Zelensky, warned that tonight would be difficult as Russia would try to invade Kiev. Throughout the night, explosions and gunfire were heard in different parts of the capital. There were also records of burning cars.

In addition to the capital of Ukraine, the cities of Sumy, poltava and Mariupol are also targets of the Russians. According to the presidential adviser, mykhailo podolyakthere is “a heavy dispute going on near Mariupolbut there is no chance of the city surrendering or being taken”.

Image: Art/UOL

Explosions, gunfire and brawls mark Kiev invasion night

During the dawn, five explosions were confirmed by the Mayor from Kiev, vitali Klitschko and similar attacks were reported on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital.

According to local media, the Kiev city council has warned residents that fighting is taking place between Russians and Ukrainians on the city’s streets and has recommended that they stay in shelters. anti-bomb. “We urge everyone to remain calm and exercise extreme caution. If you are in a shelter anti-bombdon’t go out”, oriented the city hall.

Residential building hit

Earlier today, Ukraine’s emergency service reported that a missile from Russia hit a residential building. A team of firefighters was called to attend to the injured. There were no deaths. O Mayor from Kiev, Vitaliy klychkohowever, said 35 people were injured overnight.