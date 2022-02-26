Russia closes airspace to Polish, Bulgarian and Czech airlines | Ukraine and Russia

Russia has closed its airspace to airlines from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic. The measure is a retaliation to the countries, which adopted the same procedure in their territories for Russian planes, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russia has also banned all British airlines from its airspace in retaliation for London’s ban on flights to the UK by Russian company Aeroflot.

Latvian airline airBaltic has decided to stop all flights to Russia until March 26 due to increased risk amid the invasion of Ukraine, the company said Saturday.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is airBaltic’s top priority,” he said.

On Friday (25), Poland, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria announced the decision to close their airspace to Russian airlines.

Likewise, the Polish airline LOT announced the suspension of its flights to Moscow and St.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday after Russia launched a land, sea and air invasion of the country, while Europe’s aviation regulator warned of the dangers of flying in border regions.

Flight tracking websites such as FlightRadar24.com showed Ukraine’s airspace empty. Air traffic was bypassed by crowded corridors to the north and west of the country.