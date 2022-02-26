Russia encounters ‘more resistance than expected’ in Kiev, US official says

Ukrainian soldiers stationed in central Kiev as Russia advances on capital. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich.

Russian forces move slower than expected

Main investments are in Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson

Russia still hasn’t taken ‘key cities’

Russian forces advance on Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Friday but have “met more resistance than expected”, according to a US defense official.

“I can’t give you an exact geographic location of where they are, but they’re not moving around Kiev as fast as they predicted they could,” he said.

Also according to the official, the Russians “continue to try to move over Kiev”, despite the Ukrainian resistance.

Russian operations through Ukrainian territory continue in the Kharkiv region and in the south, through the Kherson region via river. These are the three main attacks by the Russians, according to the official.

He adds that there have been “no more attacks by planes in the last 24 hours” in the Kharkiv region.

The official says that the biggest change, from yesterday to today, in the view of the US, is in the advance through southern Ukraine. Despite advancing along the river, part of the Russian forces are separating to serve in the northeast of the country, “in the direction of Mariupol and Donbas”.

Ukraine retains control of ‘key cities’

Despite being in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the advance of Russian forces was considered as “limited progress” on Friday (25).

“Battles continue at key locations. Russia has made limited progress so far this Friday and Ukraine still has control in key cities,” the UK Ministry of Defense said.

The folder also reported that the Russian bombings extended into the dawn and also throughout the morning of this Friday. However, so far, there are no signs of attacks against the city of Lviv.