Russia invades Ukraine: soldiers killed after cursing Russian ship commander

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Russia invades Ukraine: soldiers killed after cursing Russian ship commander 0 Views

Panoramic image of the island in the Black Sea

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Cobra Island (Snake Island) is considered a small strategic area in the Black Sea

A small but strategic island in the Black Sea, Zmiinyi – or “Snake Island”, in English translation – was the scene of one of the most dramatic episodes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far.

After the takeover of the island by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the 13 border guards who died defending the island will receive the posthumous heroes of Ukraine medal.

Ukraine says the guards were killed by shelling from a Russian warship. Russia has not commented on the island being hit by artillery fire or on casualties.

According to Moscow’s version of events, the island was captured after “82 Ukrainian men voluntarily surrendered to the Russian armed forces”. There was no independent confirmation of this information.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

G7 Representatives Say They Expect Brazil to Condemn Russia’s Actions at UN Council Meeting | Ukraine and Russia

Representatives of the embassies that make up the G7 – a group made up of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved