Russia ‘limits’ access to Facebook, accused of censoring Russian media | Technology

“In accordance with the decision of the attorney general on the social network Facebook, as of February 25, Roskomnadzor takes measures to limit its access,” said a note from the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Communications, Information and Communication Technologies. in large scale.

the note says that the Facebook restricted the official accounts of four Russian media outlets: the TV channel Zvezda, the news agency RIA Novosti and the websites Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru.

This action by the platform violates a federal law, the government alleges. The law in question deals with “measures to influence persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation”.

Also on Thursday, the attorney general, Roskomnadzor, sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms to remove the restrictions imposed on Facebook and explain the reason for them. According to a note, the prosecutor did not receive a response to the question.

The escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine culminated in attacks by land, air and sea, which began in the early hours of Thursday (24). Days after a series of threats and having recognized the independence of two separatist provinces in eastern Ukraine, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Among the main reasons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are: