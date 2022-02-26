Russia says Ukraine ‘disappeared’ after signaling readiness for dialogue

Vladimir Putin’s government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday night (local time) that Ukraine “disappeared” after agreeing to start negotiations – even choosing Poland as the location for talks. .

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video message addressed to Putin: “There is fighting all over Ukraine now. Let’s sit at the negotiating table to prevent people from dying.”

The Kremlin, for its part, has already established its conditions for negotiating the end of the military operation that began this week: the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, which should return to a status “neutral” – that is, away from the tentacles of the western military alliance, NATO.

The Russian government has announced its willingness to send a delegation for negotiations with Ukraine. The summit could take place in Belarus, according to the Kremlin. There, President Alexander Lukashenko has already told Putin that he would “create the conditions” for the meeting.

According to Peskov, “the Ukrainian side said it had reconsidered the idea of ​​holding talks in Minsk (the capital of Belarus), chose Warsaw and disappeared.”

Finally, the spokesman declared that the “disappearance” of the Zelensky government occurred when “nationalist elements” had started to use rocket launch systems in residential areas of the main Ukrainian cities.