Russia says US sanctions threaten space station’s future

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could even affect space. That’s because the decades-long partnership between NASA, the US space agency, and Roscosmos, a Russian equivalent corporation, on the International Space Station (ISS) is under threat.

The key to the issue is the sanctions applied to Russia by the United States, which were announced by US President Joe Biden last Thursday (24).

“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) with an uncontrolled orbit from falling into the United States or… Europe?” he said. Dmitry Rogozindirector general of Roscosmos, on his Twitter profile.

мусором, коим ваши талантливые бизнесмены загадили околоземную орбиту, производится исключительно двигателями российских грузовых кораблей “Прогресс МС”. Если заблокируете сотрудничество с нами, кто спасёт мкс от неуправляемого схода с орбиты и падения на территорию сша или … — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) February 24, 2022

The boss of Roscosmos He added in a second tweet: “There is also the possibility of a 500-ton structure falling over India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all risks are yours. Are you ready for them?”

Европы? Еще есть вариант падения 500-тонной конструкции на Индию и Китай. Вы хотите им угрожать такой перспективой? Над Россией МКС не летает, поэтому все риски – ваши. А вы к ним готовы?

Господа, вы когда санкции планируете, проверяйте тех, кто их генерирует, на предмет болезни — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) February 24, 2022

Rogozin makes mention of the fact that the orbit and location of the laboratory in space are controlled by Russian engines. It is worth remembering that, currently, four NASA astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts live aboard the International Space Station.

To the American newspaper “The New York Times”, the head of Roscosmos also said that the extension of the ISS operations until 2030, announced last year by the two countries, could not happen until the sanctions on Russian companies were removed. “To give us the technical capacity to produce whatever is needed for this extension, these restrictions need to be lifted first,” he said.

On the other hand, to CNN, Rogozin also said that “this is a family, where divorce within a season is not possible”.

Despite the boss’s tweets, the Roscomos continues to fulfill its international obligations in the operation of the ISS, according to the statement from the chief expert from the agency’s press service to the website “The verge”. Astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the Space Station remain working together.

NASA’s response

NASA did not respond directly to comments from Rogozin on twitter. However, the space agency says it “continues to work with the roscosmos and other international partners in Canada, Europe and Japan to maintain safe and continuous operations of the International Space Station,” according to Josh fincha spokesperson for the agency, in a statement sent to “The verge“.

NASA also said in a statement to CNN that the Biden administration’s sanctions on Russia do not preclude civil space cooperation. USA-Russia. And that no changes are planned in the agency’s support for continued operations in orbit and ground stations.

The two organizations work in cooperation at the Station and therefore certain maintenance needs support from both sides. Former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman recalls that “the Russian segment cannot function without electricity from the American side, and the American side cannot function without the propulsion systems that are on the Russian side”, he said in a note to CNN.

long-term partnership

Roscosmos and NASA have had a formal partnership in the operation of the ISS for decades. Currently the station is divided into two sections: the Russian Orbital Segment and the US Orbital Segment. It is maintained in collaboration with the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency.

However, the link between the two countries is even older, predating the ISS. The two space organizations, Roscosmos and NASA, have worked together even during the Apollo era — space missions to the Moon coordinated by NASA. The partnership was made on the Apollo-Soyuz test project in 1975, a joint mission of Project Apollo and the Soviet space program at the time.

But this is not the first challenge faced by the two space agencies. During the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, NASA also had to deal with hostility from Russian leaders.

At the time, Americans relied on the Russian Soyuz rocket to send astronauts into space, especially after retiring their space shuttle in 2011.

At the time, Russia even blew up its own satellite, and the debris threatened the safety of the ISS. But the partnership between the countries in space remained, and the coordination of the two agencies ensured the safety of the crew.

The game turned?

Roscosmos, meanwhile, also depends on NASA to keep its research on the ISS running. That’s because the US agency invests from US$ 3 billion to 4 billion in the project every year.

“I think it’s fair to say that Russia can lose more than we do,” Todd Harrison, director of the aerospace security project at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Verge.

Harrison also cites that the ISS space program is important in the Russian space portfolio. “They really don’t have other achievements of this magnitude to point to. They would be missing out on a tremendous scientific platform, but also a tremendous status symbol as a space superpower if they didn’t have the ISS,” he added.