Russia seeks allies in Latin America in full military offensive in Ukraine

With the exception of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, Latin America turned its back on Russia in the invasion of Ukrainebut Moscow may have an ace up its sleeve and surprise with a “symbolic” provocation in the region to challenge the United States.

Lately, even when the drums of war were already being heard in Ukraine, Russia had been making a frantic shift diplomatic for Latin AmericaUS zone of influence, in search of allies.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin received President Jair Bolsonaro in Moscowwhere he had already met the Argentine Alberto Fernández, who even offered him that his country would be a “gateway to Latin America”.

But once the tanks entered Ukraine on Thursday, both rejected the use of armed force, as did most countries in the region.

Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank, is not surprised. “The trade relationship with Russia is very limited and the risk of aligning with it is not worth the benefit,” he told AFP.

Putin has three allies in the region – Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua – who have supported him more than anything “out of ideological and transactional interests,” says Christopher Sabatini, a researcher at the Chatham House think tank.

On the same day that the invasion of Ukraine began, an official Russian delegation, headed by the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, arrived in Nicaragua to meet with President Daniel Ortega, who a week earlier had discussed economic and military issues. with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

“Dog that barks, does not bite”

Russia, which a month ago threatened a military mobilization in Cuba and Venezuela, seeks to strengthen “its friendships to show that it is not isolated internationally and complicate the strategic position of the United States, projecting a threat in the region”, explains Evan Ellis, professor of Latin American Studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies of the United States Army War College.

For Ellis, “it is very likely” that the Kremlin will do something symbolic, because it has been said many times.

But the expert says that “a dog that barks does not bite”, considering “something improvised, with the purpose of projecting a threat, more than substantial or well planned”.

“Some kind of limited military provocation or the signing of an agreement to show its ability to project itself militarily in the region,” he explains.

The bloody military offensive in Ukraine has imposed a battery of sanctions on Russia to inflict economic damage “immediately and in the long term”, in the words of US President Joe Biden.

With an economy under sanctions that is severely affecting its oil exports and financial system, “Russia will likely not have the resources or logistical capacity to sustain a significant military presence” in the Americas, says Ellis.

China lurking

In recent years, Latin America has become more politically fragmented, which makes “relations not only with Russia, but also with China“, says Sabatini. And the new war “will put these new relationships to the test”.

The United States, whose relations with Russia and China are going through their worst moments, is balancing to strengthen ties in the region and at the same time fight corruption in some countries, especially in Central America, where waves of immigrants fleeing poverty arrive. and who seek a better future.

The rise in wheat prices, which are hitting records not seen since 2008, and in oil prices as a result of the war in Ukraine will be especially noticeable in these Central American and Caribbean countries.

“For them, the shortage will likely mean a critical rise in import prices and the risk of rising popular discontent,” Sabatini warns.

Russia will depend more economically on China, which has long-term goals in Latin America, “like replacing the United States as its main economic partner,” says Shifter.

In this war, Beijing “will maintain a very neutral position and examine what its rivals are doing,” he adds. “It will closely monitor the evolution of this crisis to take advantage of any weakness in the United States to expand its own influence in the region, which is in dire need of economic support.”



